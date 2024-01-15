Want to improve American society? Good old-fashioned shame for misdeeds. | Letters

I’ve been missing something in American society lately, and I’ve come to realize what it is: No one ever seems to be ashamed anymore.

The media exposes scandals and crimes of celebrities, politicians, religious leaders, tycoons, sheriffs and police, military officers, educators, athletes, people of science and medicine; all exhibiting life choices that should cause them to want to hide away from our scrutiny. But the bad behavior is ignored and the culprits laugh off their misdeeds or blame someone else. Our society appears willing to give them a free pass for almost anything.

A sense of shame, a feeling of embarrassment for getting caught in wrongdoing by family, friends, law enforcement or the general public no longer is working as a means of controlling many people’s basic instincts. What should be shocking and disturbing, to say the least, now has become “okay.”

Shame for choosing to live a selfish, mean or evil life has disappeared, but we need it back. When role models can do whatever they want with no consequences, all society is affected and debased. Not only that, it encourages ordinary schmucks to feel they can also “get away” with demonstrating a lack of concern for others.

This has nothing to do with freedom or rights. It’s about the ethics and morality of individuals and their role in preserving the “common good.” Every human on earth has a responsibility to try to make the world a better place. They should know that. If they don’t, they should be ashamed.

Roberta Mundschau, Waukesha

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Crimes and scandals should bring shame, but often are celebrated