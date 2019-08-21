Want To Invest In Andritz AG (VIE:ANDR)? Here's How It Performed Lately

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess Andritz AG's (VIE:ANDR) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how Andritz is currently performing.

How Well Did ANDR Perform?

ANDR's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €199m has declined by -15% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 3.9%, indicating the rate at which ANDR is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Andritz has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.1% is below the AT Machinery industry of 5.6%, indicating Andritz's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Andritz’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 15% to 9.2%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 67% to 144% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Andritz's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Typically companies that face a prolonged period of diminishing earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase Though if the entire industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a sign of a structural shift, which makes Andritz and its peers a riskier investment. I suggest you continue to research Andritz to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

