Want To Invest In Baoye Group Company Limited (HKG:2355)? Here's How It Performed Lately

Assessing Baoye Group Company Limited's (SEHK:2355) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess 2355's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and evaluate these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Did 2355's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

2355's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of CN¥766m has increased by 5.8% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 5.5%, indicating the rate at which 2355 is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's take a look at if it is only because of an industry uplift, or if Baoye Group has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Baoye Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.9% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.2% is below the HK Construction industry of 5.7%, indicating Baoye Group's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Baoye Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 12% to 12%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 17% to 48% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Baoye Group's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Baoye Group has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Baoye Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

