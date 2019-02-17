Want To Invest In Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP)? Here’s How It Performed Lately

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Assessing Bapcor Limited’s (ASX:BAP) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess BAP’s recent performance announced on 31 December 2018 and evaluate these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

How Well Did BAP Perform?

BAP’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of AU$90m has jumped 29% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 48%, indicating the rate at which BAP is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the entire industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Bapcor has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.8% exceeds the AU Retail Distributors industry of 4.1%, indicating Bapcor has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Bapcor’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 10% to 12%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 84% to 59% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Bapcor’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Bapcor gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Bapcor to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

