Want To Invest In Bosch Limited (NSE:BOSCHLTD)? Here’s How It Performed Lately

Measuring Bosch Limited’s (NSE:BOSCHLTD) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess BOSCHLTD’s recent performance announced on 31 March 2018 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Was BOSCHLTD weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

BOSCHLTD’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹14b has declined by -5.0% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 12%, indicating the rate at which BOSCHLTD is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s look at what’s going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

NSEI:BOSCHLTD Income Statement Export January 17th 19

In terms of returns from investment, Bosch has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.9% exceeds the IN Auto Components industry of 7.6%, indicating Bosch has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Bosch’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 14% to 16%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 4.1% to 0.006% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. You should continue to research Bosch to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

