Want To Invest In Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB)? Here's How It Performed Lately

In this commentary, I will examine Brambles Limited's (ASX:BXB) latest earnings update (30 June 2019) and compare these figures against its performance over the past couple of years, as well as how the rest of the commercial services industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess BXB’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

How Well Did BXB Perform?

BXB's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of US$454m has declined by -18% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 0.1%, indicating the rate at which BXB is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let's look at what's going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

ASX:BXB Income Statement, November 6th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Brambles has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.0% is below the AU Commercial Services industry of 7.2%, indicating Brambles's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Brambles’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 16%.

What does this mean?

Brambles's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Usually companies that face a drawn out period of diminishing earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase with the aim of keeping up with the latest industry expansion and disruption. I suggest you continue to research Brambles to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

