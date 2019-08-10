Want To Invest In DFM Foods Limited (NSE:DFM)? Here's How It Performed Lately

Measuring DFM Foods Limited's (NSE:DFM) track record of past performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess DFM's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

How Well Did DFM Perform?

DFM's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹354m has jumped 38% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 23%, indicating the rate at which DFM is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's take a look at whether it is merely a result of an industry uplift, or if DFM Foods has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, DFM Foods has invested its equity funds well leading to a 27% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 14% exceeds the IN Food industry of 6.6%, indicating DFM Foods has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for DFM Foods’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 33% to 24%.

What does this mean?

DFM Foods's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as DFM Foods gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research DFM Foods to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

