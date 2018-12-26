Want To Invest In Electrosteel Castings Limited (NSE:ELECTCAST)? Here’s How It Performed Lately

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Electrosteel Castings Limited (NSE:ELECTCAST) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Electrosteel Castings is currently performing.

View our latest analysis for Electrosteel Castings

Was ELECTCAST’s recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

ELECTCAST’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹1.2b has declined by -14% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 50%, indicating the rate at which ELECTCAST is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the entire industry is feeling the heat.

NSEI:ELECTCAST Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

In terms of returns from investment, Electrosteel Castings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.0% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.1% is below the IN Building industry of 6.5%, indicating Electrosteel Castings’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Electrosteel Castings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 7.6% to 5.8%.

What does this mean?

Though Electrosteel Castings’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. You should continue to research Electrosteel Castings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ELECTCAST’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ELECTCAST’s outlook. Financial Health: Are ELECTCAST’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



