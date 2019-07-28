Want To Invest In G.M.Breweries Limited (NSE:GMBREW)? Here's How It Performed Lately

For investors, increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in an investment. Below, I will examine G.M.Breweries Limited's (NSE:GMBREW) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its long term trend and its industry peers.

See our latest analysis for G.M.Breweries

Was GMBREW weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

GMBREW's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹764m has declined by -10% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 26%, indicating the rate at which GMBREW is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

NSEI:GMBREW Income Statement, July 28th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, G.M.Breweries has invested its equity funds well leading to a 21% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 15% exceeds the IN Beverage industry of 7.3%, indicating G.M.Breweries has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for G.M.Breweries’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 43% to 27%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I suggest you continue to research G.M.Breweries to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for GMBREW’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for GMBREW’s outlook. Financial Health: Are GMBREW’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.