Want To Invest In Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (NSE:HAL)? Here's How It Performed Lately

Improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock for some investors. Below, I will assess Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (NSE:HAL) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Check out our latest analysis for Hindustan Aeronautics

How HAL fared against its long-term earnings performance and its industry

HAL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹23b has increased by 9.2% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 2.3%, indicating the rate at which HAL is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is only a result of an industry uplift, or if Hindustan Aeronautics has seen some company-specific growth.

NSEI:HAL Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Hindustan Aeronautics has invested its equity funds well leading to a 21% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.8% is below the IN Aerospace & Defense industry of 7.1%, indicating Hindustan Aeronautics's are utilized less efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Hindustan Aeronautics’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 5.9% to 11%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Hindustan Aeronautics gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Hindustan Aeronautics to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for HAL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for HAL’s outlook. Financial Health: Are HAL’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.