Want To Invest In Inwido AB (STO:INWI)? Here's How It Performed Lately

When Inwido AB's (STO:INWI) announced its latest earnings (30 June 2019), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were Inwido's average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not INWI actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see INWI has performed.

How Did INWI's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

INWI's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of kr420m has jumped 43% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 14%, indicating the rate at which INWI is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is solely because of industry tailwinds, or if Inwido has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Inwido has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.3% is below the SE Building industry of 6.4%, indicating Inwido's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Inwido’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 9.5%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 57% to 79% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Inwido's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Inwido to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

