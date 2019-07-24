Want To Invest In Matas A/S (CPH:MATAS)? Here's How It Performed Lately

Examining Matas A/S's (CPH:MATAS) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess MATAS's latest performance announced on 31 March 2019 and compare these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

Was MATAS weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

MATAS's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ø263m has declined by -6.1% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -1.8%, indicating the rate at which MATAS is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Matas has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.9% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.1% exceeds the DK Specialty Retail industry of 3.9%, indicating Matas has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Matas’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 12% to 8.3%.

Though Matas's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Usually companies that face a drawn out period of diminishing earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase However, if the whole industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a sign of a structural shift, which makes Matas and its peers a riskier investment. I recommend you continue to research Matas to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

