Want To Invest In Nexus AG (ETR:NXU)? Here's How It Performed Lately

Assessing Nexus AG's (XTRA:NXU) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess NXU's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and evaluate these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

How Well Did NXU Perform?

NXU's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €10m has increased by 0.3% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 7.3%, indicating the rate at which NXU is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's examine what's occurring with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Nexus has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.8% is below the DE Healthcare Services industry of 13%, indicating Nexus's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Nexus’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 8.9% to 4.7%.

Though Nexus's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research Nexus to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for NXU's future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for NXU's outlook. Financial Health: Are NXU's operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we've done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

