Want To Invest In Orbit Exports Limited (NSE:ORBTEXP)? Here's How It Performed Lately

Assessing Orbit Exports Limited's (NSE:ORBTEXP) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess ORBTEXP's recent performance announced on 31 March 2019 and evaluate these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

Was ORBTEXP's weak performance lately a part of a long-term decline?

ORBTEXP's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹258m has declined by -4.7% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 2.7%, indicating the rate at which ORBTEXP is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Orbit Exports has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 13% exceeds the IN Luxury industry of 6.3%, indicating Orbit Exports has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Orbit Exports’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 24% to 15%.

What does this mean?

Orbit Exports's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. You should continue to research Orbit Exports to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

