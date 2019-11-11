Want To Invest In Palfinger AG (VIE:PAL)? Here's How It Performed Lately

After reading Palfinger AG's (WBAG:PAL) most recent earnings announcement (30 September 2019), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Palfinger's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Did PAL's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

PAL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of €73m has jumped 46% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 0.6%, indicating the rate at which PAL is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's take a look at if it is merely attributable to industry tailwinds, or if Palfinger has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Palfinger has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.1% is below the AT Machinery industry of 5.5%, indicating Palfinger's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Palfinger’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 10% to 12%.

What does this mean?

Palfinger's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Palfinger gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Palfinger to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

