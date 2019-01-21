Want To Invest In Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME)? Here’s How It Performed Lately

Examining Pro Medicus Limited’s (ASX:PME) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess PME’s latest performance announced on 30 June 2018 and weigh these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

Commentary On PME’s Past Performance

PME’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of AU$13m has jumped 37% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 48%, indicating the rate at which PME is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Pro Medicus has invested its equity funds well leading to a 28% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 23% exceeds the AU Healthcare Services industry of 7.5%, indicating Pro Medicus has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Pro Medicus’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 13% to 33%.

What does this mean?

Pro Medicus’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Pro Medicus gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Pro Medicus to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

