Want To Invest In Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)? Here’s How It Performed Lately

Today I will take a look at Red Hat, Inc.’s (NYSE:RHT) most recent earnings update (30 November 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, as well as how the rest of the software industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess RHT’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

How Well Did RHT Perform?

RHT’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 November 2018) of US$279m has declined by -18% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 13%, indicating the rate at which RHT is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let’s examine what’s going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Red Hat has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 20% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.3% exceeds the US Software industry of 5.0%, indicating Red Hat has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Red Hat’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 11% to 19%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I recommend you continue to research Red Hat to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

