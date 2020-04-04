Want To Invest In Resilux NV (EBR:RES)? Here's How It Performed Lately

After looking at Resilux NV's (ENXTBR:RES) latest earnings announcement (31 December 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Resilux's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Was RES weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

RES's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €16m has declined by -11% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -4.0%, indicating the rate at which RES is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and if the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

ENXTBR:RES Income Statement April 4th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Resilux has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.9% exceeds the BE Packaging industry of 6.5%, indicating Resilux has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Resilux’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 11% to 14%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 56% to 39% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Resilux's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Usually companies that experience a prolonged period of diminishing earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase with the aim of keeping up with the recent industry expansion and disruption. You should continue to research Resilux to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

