Want To Invest In Sakuma Exports Limited (NSE:SAKUMA)? Here’s How It Performed Lately

After reading Sakuma Exports Limited’s (NSE:SAKUMA) most recent earnings announcement (31 March 2018), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Sakuma Exports’s performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

See our latest analysis for Sakuma Exports

Were SAKUMA’s earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

SAKUMA’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹490m has jumped 35% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 31%, indicating the rate at which SAKUMA is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is solely a result of an industry uplift, or if Sakuma Exports has experienced some company-specific growth.

NSEI:SAKUMA Income Statement Export January 9th 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Sakuma Exports has invested its equity funds well leading to a 20% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.9% exceeds the IN Consumer Retailing industry of 3.5%, indicating Sakuma Exports has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Sakuma Exports’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 15% to 22%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 29% to 19% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Sakuma Exports has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Sakuma Exports to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SAKUMA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SAKUMA’s outlook. Financial Health: Are SAKUMA’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



