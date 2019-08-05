Want To Invest In Scanfil Oyj (HEL:SCANFL)? Here's How It Performed Lately

For long-term investors, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more beneficial than examining a single earnings announcement at a point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Scanfil Oyj (HEL:SCANFL) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Scanfil Oyj is currently performing.

Commentary On SCANFL's Past Performance

SCANFL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of €26m has declined by -5.5% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 31%, indicating the rate at which SCANFL is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Scanfil Oyj has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 17% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.3% is below the FI Electronic industry of 13%, indicating Scanfil Oyj's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Scanfil Oyj’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 8.5% to 18%.

Though Scanfil Oyj's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I suggest you continue to research Scanfil Oyj to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

