Want To Invest In Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)? Here’s How It Performed Lately

When Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) announced its most recent earnings (31 October 2018), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Splunk has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I’ve summarized the key takeaways on how I see SPLK has performed.

Was SPLK’s recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

SPLK is loss-making, with the most recent trailing twelve-month earnings of -US$313.4m (from 31 October 2018), which compared to last year has become more negative. Furthermore, the company’s loss seem to be growing over time, with the five-year earnings average of -US$198.1m. Each year, for the past five years SPLK has seen an annual increase in operating expense growth, outpacing revenue growth of 33%, on average. This adverse movement is a driver of the company’s inability to reach breakeven.

Eyeballing growth from a sector-level, the US software industry has been growing its average earnings by double-digit 16% in the previous year,

Even though Splunk is currently unprofitable, its has a good cash runway to meet its upcoming operating expense (should SG&A and one-year R&D remain constant at the current level of US$1.6b) over the next year. This is a sign of good cash management.

What does this mean?

Splunk’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. With companies that are currently loss-making, it is always hard to forecast what will happen in the future and when. The most insightful step is to assess company-specific issues Splunk may be facing and whether management guidance has regularly been met in the past. I recommend you continue to research Splunk to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

