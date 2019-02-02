Want To Invest In Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS)? Here’s How It Performed Lately

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Understanding how Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years’ earnings. Today I will run you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Telstra is doing by comparing its latest earnings with its long-term trend as well as the performance of its telecom industry peers.

How Well Did TLS Perform?

TLS’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of AU$3.6b has declined by -8.4% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -2.1%, indicating the rate at which TLS is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

ASX:TLS Income Statement Export February 2nd 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Telstra has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.7% exceeds the AU Telecom industry of 7.7%, indicating Telstra has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Telstra’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 20% to 9.8%.

What does this mean?

Telstra’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Typically companies that face a drawn out period of decline in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase with the aim of keeping up with the latest industry growth and disruption. You should continue to research Telstra to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

