Want To Invest In Umicore SA (EBR:UMI)? Here's How It Performed Lately

Measuring Umicore SA's (ENXTBR:UMI) track record of past performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess UMI's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

UMI's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €304m has jumped 15% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 16%, indicating the rate at which UMI is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Umicore has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.5% exceeds the BE Chemicals industry of 4.5%, indicating Umicore has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Umicore’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 12% to 12%.

Though Umicore's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Umicore has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Umicore to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

