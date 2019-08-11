Want To Invest In Visaka Industries Limited (NSE:VISAKAIND)? Here's How It Performed Lately

Assessing Visaka Industries Limited's (NSE:VISAKAIND) performance as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings data. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how Visaka Industries is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its basic materials industry peers.

See our latest analysis for Visaka Industries

Commentary On VISAKAIND's Past Performance

VISAKAIND's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹674m has increased by 1.3% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 35%, indicating the rate at which VISAKAIND is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

NSEI:VISAKAIND Income Statement, August 11th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Visaka Industries has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.2% exceeds the IN Basic Materials industry of 5.8%, indicating Visaka Industries has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Visaka Industries’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 16% to 19%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 79% to 49% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Visaka Industries's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Visaka Industries has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Visaka Industries to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for VISAKAIND’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for VISAKAIND’s outlook. Financial Health: Are VISAKAIND’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.