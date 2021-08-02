Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sidney Blumenthal
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA</span>
Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA

The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witness list Republicans including the minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan and others who have knowledge of or may have been implicated in the attack.

Related: Kinzinger: McCarthy and Jordan should face Capitol attack subpoenas – but maybe not Trump

Those who would be requested to testify spoke with Donald Trump before, during and after the assault, attended strategy meetings and held rallies to promote the 6 January “Stop the Steal” event, and are accused by Democrats of conducting reconnaissance tours of the Capitol for groups of insurrectionists.

But committee members and legal scholars are grappling to find precedent.

“I don’t know what the precedent is, to be honest,” wonders Adam Schiff.

There is one.

After a bloody insurrection was quelled, a congressional committee was created to investigate the organization of the insurrection, sources of funding, and the connections of the insurrectionists to members of Congress who were indeed called to testify. And did.

On the morning of 16 October 1859, John Brown led a ragtag band of armed followers in an attack on the US arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia. His plan was to attract fugitive slaves to his battle, take refuge in the Allegheny mountains and conduct raids on plantations throughout the south, raising a slave army to overthrow the government and replace the constitution with one he had written.

Brown became notorious as pro- and anti-slavery forces fought over how Kansas would be admitted to the Union. Brown committed a massacre and rampaged out of control. Radical abolitionists idealized him as an avenging angel of Puritan virtue. Some of the most prominent and wealthiest, known as the Secret Six, funded him without being completely clear about how the money was used.

Brown confided his plan on the eve of his raid to the great Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass and asked him to join. Douglass told him he would be entering “a perfect steel-trap and that once in he would never get out alive” and refused the offer. Brown was undeterred.

Related: Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom review: a monumental biography

Within hours of the assault Brown and his band were cornered in the engine room of the armory, surrounded by local militia. Then the marines arrived under the command of Col Robert E Lee and Lt Jeb Stuart. Brown’s public trial, eloquent statements against slavery and hanging turned him into a martyr. John Wilkes Booth, wearing the uniform of the Richmond Grays and standing in the front ranks of troops before the scaffold on which Brown was hanged on 2 December, admired Brown’s zealotry and composure.

Nearly two weeks later, on 14 December, the Senate created the Select Committee to Inquire into the Late Invasion and Seizure of the Public Property at Harpers Ferry. Senator James M Mason of Virginia, the sponsor of the Fugitive Slave Act, was chairman. He appointed as chief prosecutor Jefferson Davis of Mississippi.

Davis was particularly intent on questioning Senator William H Seward of New York, the likely Republican candidate for president.

“I will show before I am done,” Davis said, “that Seward, by his own declaration, knew of the Harpers Ferry affair. If I succeed in showing that, then he, like John Brown deserves, I think, the gallows, for his participation in it.”

In early May 1858, Hugh Forbes, a down-at-heel soldier of fortune, a Scotsman who fought with Garibaldi in the failed Italian revolution of 1848, a fencing coach and a translator for the New York Tribune, knocked on Seward’s door with a peculiar tale of woe. He had been hired by Brown to be the “general in the revolution against slavery”, had written a manual for guerrilla warfare, but had not been paid. Seward sent him away and forgot about him.

Forbes wandered to the Senate, where he told his story to Henry Wilson, a Republican from Massachusetts. Wilson, who was later Ulysses S Grant’s vice-president, was alarmed enough to write to Dr Samuel Gridley Howe, a distinguished Boston physician and reformer, founder of the first institution for the blind, and Massachusetts chairman of the Kansas committee. Wilson relayed that he had heard a “rumor” about John Brown and “that very foolish movement” and that Howe and other donors to the Kansas cause should “get the arms out of his control”.

But Howe, a member of the Secret Six, continued to send Brown money.

The investigating committee called Seward and Wilson. On 2 May 1860, Seward testified that Forbes came to him, was “very incoherent” and told him Brown was “very reckless”. Seward said he offered Forbes no advice or money, and that Forbes “went away”.

Davis pointedly asked Seward if he had any knowledge of Brown’s plan to attack Harpers Ferry.

Seward replied: “I had no more idea of an invasion by John Brown at that place, than I had of one by you or myself.”

A supporter of Donald Trump carries a Confederate flag inside the US Capitol &#x002013; next to portraits of John C Calhoun, left, and Charles Sumner, pro- and anti-slavery politicians of the mid-19th century.
A supporter of Donald Trump carries a Confederate flag inside the US Capitol – next to portraits of John C Calhoun, left, and Charles Sumner, pro- and anti-slavery politicians of the mid-19th century. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Wilson also testified, producing his correspondence with Howe, his recollection of strangely encountering Brown at a Republican meeting in Boston, and denying any knowledge of Brown’s plot. Other witnesses were subpoenaed and warrants were issued for the arrest of those who failed to appear. Howe testified that he knew nothing in advance of the raid.

The Senate committee concluded its report citing the fourth section of article four of the constitution: “The United States shall guaranty to every State in this Union a republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion, and, on the application of the legislature or of the executive, (when the legislature cannot be convened,) against domestic violence.”

Related: The martyrdom of Mike Pence | Sidney Blumenthal

Eight months after submitting the report, Davis assumed command of the greatest insurrection against the United States in its history, sworn in as president of the Confederacy.

His legacy as a senator before the civil war, however, established the precedent of a congressional committee calling members of Congress to testify about their knowledge of or participation in an insurrection: a precedent that can be used to investigate one in which for the first time the Confederate flag was carried through the Capitol.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kinzinger Supports Subpoenas for McCarthy and Jordan in Capitol Attack Investigation

    “If anybody is scared of this investigation, I ask you one question, ‘What are you afraid of?’ ” Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House select committee asked

  • Tennessee GOP rep who rejected masks now says COVID-19 is 'real and dangerous' after his 8-month battle with the virus

    David Byrd once shunned masks, but is now urging people to take the COVID-19 threat seriously after his near-fatal 8-month battle with the virus.

  • Belarusian sprinter 'safe' in Japan after home country allegedly tried to forcefully remove her from Olympics

    An activist group said that Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's "life would be in danger in Belarus."

  • He Repped Kyle Rittenhouse, MAGA Monkey Owners… and Capitol Rioters

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe U.S. Capitol riot launched one of the largest investigations in Justice Department history, with hundreds of defendants now facing charges. But the lawyer who’s put himself at the center of nearly 20 of the legal defenses has plenty of problems of his own—from a bizarre legal strategy and looming debts to a struggling case defending a handful of chimpanzees.Once a high-flying civil attorney, lawyer John Pierce has reinvented himse

  • ‘A one-man scam Pac’: Trump’s money hustling tricks prompt fresh scrutiny

    The ex-president has built an arsenal of groups staffed with ex-officials and loyalists seemingly aimed at sustaining his political hopes for a comeback Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona, on 24 July. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images Donald Trump’s penchant for turning his political and legal troubles into fundraising schemes has long been recognized, but the former US president’s money hustling tricks seem to have expanded since his defeat by Joe Biden, prompting new scrutiny and criticism f

  • Tucker Carlson Annoys Seth MacFarlane So Much He’s Considering Taking ‘Family Guy’ Off Fox

    “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane said that he’s getting so fed up with Fox News’ star host, Tucker Carlson, that he’s toying with moving his animated adult comedy show to another network. After broadcasting “Family Guy” on Fox for 19 seasons, MacFarlane said that Carlson’s antics on Fox News has him rethinking Fox Broadcasting Company as the home for “Family Guy” and his other animated sitcom, “American Dad!” where it has been since its 2005 launch. Although it’s not the same division as Fox

  • Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge. An estimated 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some as soon as Monday. Congress was unable to pass legislation swiftly to extend the ban, which expired at midnight Saturday, and the Democratic leaders said in a statement that it was now up to President Joe Biden's administration to act.

  • Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker

    With a new wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than before. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Delta, first identified in India and now dominant worldwide, is "likely more severe" than earlier versions of the virus, according to an internal report made public on Friday. The agency cited research in Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that people infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients earlier in the pandemic.

  • McCarthy faces calls to resign over alleged joke about hitting Pelosi with gavel

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is facing several calls by Democrats to resign after reports surfaced that he joked about hitting Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a gavel.

  • As water table lowers, Tehran and much of Iran are slowly sinking

    As climate change and poor management cause greater water scarcity, Tehran and much of Iran are sinking from land subsidence.

  • Kim's sister warns S. Korea-US drills will rekindle tensions

    The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Sunday that next month’s annual military drills between South Korean and U.S. troops will undermine prospects for better ties between the Koreas, just days after the rivals reopened their long-dormant communication channels. Kim Yo Jong’s statement carried by state media targets only South Korea, and this could add credence to a theory that North Korea's decision to restore the communication lines is mainly aimed at pushing Seoul to convince Washington to make concessions while nuclear diplomacy remains deadlocked.

  • Letters to the Editor: Is white privilege behind the rage at vaccine resisters?

    Readers discussed Erika Smith's column on the reasons for Black mistrust of medical authority and vaccine resistance.

  • Florida's COVID-19 comeback

    The Tampa Bay region may be looking at some increased pandemic restrictions, though they're unlikely to come from the state government. What's happening: Friday was Florida's worst day yet for coronavirus, with the state reporting 21,683 new cases — the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe last time we came near that number was at the start of the year, when the state reported

  • GOP report says evidence 'proves' COVID emerged from Wuhan lab

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans released their report on COVID-19’s origins, pointing to evidence of a lab leak, genetic modification, and a cover-up, making the case the virus accidentally emerged from the Wuhan lab in the fall of 2019.

  • Rudy Giuliani says ‘I committed no crime’ while working for Trump

    Former New York mayor makes unprompted assertion to NBCGiuliani under federal investigation over dealings in Ukraine Giuliani in Miami this week. His attempts to mine dirt on Joe Biden saw Trump impeached – and acquitted – for a first time. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Rudy Giuliani, under federal investigation over his dealings in Ukraine, has insisted he committed no crime while working as Donald Trump’s personal attorney. “I committed no crime,” the former New York mayor told NBC, apparently u

  • Alexander Vindman, the White House staffer who sparked Trump's 1st impeachment, tells his story

    When Alexander Vindman was preparing to testify at the first impeachment hearing, he faced intense pushback from a Trump supporter: his father.

  • Rising gasoline prices signal trouble for climate change action

    Cutting oil production before we cut our demand for oil could undermine much of the progress that needs to be made on climate change.Why it matters: If companies cut back on producing oil but consumers don’t cut back on consuming it, demand will exceed supply and prices will shoot up. That’s bad for our pocketbooks and risks the transition to cleaner energy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: This appears to be the

  • Olympics-Athletics-Jackson out of 200m after rookie heats blunder

    Jamaica's Shericka Jackson will not be able to add to her bronze from the 100 metres after a terrible error in the heats of the 200 on Monday, where she eased up too much and was overhauled on the line to finish fourth. Jackson, third-fastest in the world over the distance this year, did not bother to glance across and almost came to a stop as Italy's Dalia Kaddari slipped four-thousandths of a second in front of her to snatch the third automatic slot. There were no such problems for her two compatriots in the 100m clean sweep as Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce advanced safely through.

  • Commentary: Why are so many Republicans refusing vaccination? Because Russia is telling them to

    What is the difference between doubt and distrust? Doubt can be overcome by evidence. Distrust cannot. According to a recent Washington Post poll, refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine has now become completely politicized in the USA. Among Democrats, 93% report that they’ve already gotten at least one shot or are likely to, compared with only 49% of Republicans. Why so much refusal to vaccinate ...

  • Olympic spirit: Isaiah Jewett, Nijel Amos help each other to finish line after 'devastating' collision in 800M heat

    Jewett's dream of running in the 800-meter final may not be done after Sunday's "devastating" fall.