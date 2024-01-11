Want a job in cannabis? Kent State University offering marijuana certification courses

Ohio's recent legalization of recreational cannabis has brought about opportunities not only for existing cannabis businesses, but also for jobseekers looking to break into the industry.

To meet that demand and prepare for industry growth, Kent State University has begun offering four new cannabis-related certificate programs in business, health care, compliance and agriculture.

The university has teamed up with the California-based Green Flower, which specializes in cannabis training and education programs, to offer the certificates.

“This is an important opportunity for Kent State University to collaborate with a recognized private education provider for training related to the emerging cannabis industry,” said Peggy Shadduck, Kent State’s vice president for regional campuses and dean of the College of Applied and Technical Studies, in a news release. “These on-demand online certificate programs will enable individuals to develop specialized knowledge and skills related to the cannabis industry at their own pace.

"Trained professionals are needed to fill the jobs that are being created now and that will be created in the future,” Shadduck added.

A growing industry

With the passage of Issue 2 in November, Ohio became the 24th state to legalize adult use of cannabis products.

According to information provided by Kent State University, Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program data shows more than 400,000 cannabis patients have registered with the program since it began in late 2018, with more than 179,000 patients currently active as of the most recent data reporting.

According to the Vangst 2023 Jobs Report, which tracks cannabis industry trends by state and nationwide, Ohio’s legal medical cannabis industry grew by 24% in 2023 and created more than 1,300 new jobs in the state.

Certificate details

The first cannabis-related classes at Kent State started this month.

The four non-credit certificate programs take about six months to complete and have asynchronous classes that are all online. They include:

A Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine Certificate, which provides an in-depth exploration of cannabis as medicine. It is designed for health care and retail professionals who want to deliver accurate information and guidance.

A Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture Certificate, which works to equip aspiring cultivators with the needed expertise. This program also provides hands-on experience growing a plant and documenting the process.

A Business of Cannabis Certificate, which provides the knowledge and skills for understanding the complexities and unique aspects of the cannabis landscape. From cannabis retail and marketing to real estate, the Business of Cannabis program provides a broad overview of the industry.

A Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Certificate for those interested in becoming cannabis compliance professionals. This program aims to uncover the complexities surrounding cannabis regulations, licensing and security protocols and develop an understanding of industry best practices, legal frameworks and compliance standards.

Students who complete a program will receive a digital certificate and badge and membership in an employer network. The network includes virtual career events, priority access to job postings and other networking opportunities, according to a university news release.

Each certificate program costs $2,950. Students can enroll directly at cannabiseducation.kent.edu.

Simplifying a complicated industry

Daniel Kalef, chief growth officer at Green Flower, said Kent State is one of the first nonprofit universities in Ohio to offer certificates in marijuana studies.

"There's been a tremendous response already," he said. "More than 40 students have enrolled already after launching two weeks ago. We talked to a lot of schools. Kent State was tremendous. They understood it could be controversial, but they understood the need in the industry."

The certificates cover the complex and varying regulations in the cannabis industry, Kalef said. Because marijuana is still illegal on the federal level, each state operates by its own regulations.

"If I sell anything in a dispensary in Ohio, I have to have everything grown and made in Ohio," he said. "I can't get marijuana from Kentucky or gummies from Illinois. ... It's a complicated process to take a plant to turn it into something else."

Kalef said the target audience for each certificate has overlap. While medical professionals will benefit from the health care certificate, retail professionals may, too, to help field questions they might get from patients.

"We want to have employees and store owners be knowledgeable," Kalef said.

In all, Kalef said he anticipates the industry will continue to grow.

"There are over half a million people working in legal cannabis today [nationwide]," he said. "With the state of Ohio, this will grow even more."

