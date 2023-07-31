Want a job in the Florida Keys that pays $61,000 to $97,000? There’s a rush to hire

Florida Keys schools are searching to fill teacher positions ahead of the academic year, and they are turning to a familiar appeal to attract educators: Come work in paradise.

“Picture yourself enjoying the best sunsets in the world every night and using your weekends to finally get some much-needed rest and relaxation,” the Monroe County School District says on its website. “From crystal clear waters to the thriving community to up-close encounters with sea life — living like a local is just better here.”

Paradise has its costs, though. Monroe County is one of the most expensive places to live in Florida.

But the Keys public school district has turned to social media in looking to fill the void, offering signing bonuses and loosening rules in not requiring immediate state certification.

It also boasts what it says is the highest starting salaries for public school teachers in the state.

The deadline is tight. Classes start Aug. 10 and new teacher training starts this week.

Here’s what to know about the needs and the hiring campaign:

What are the salaries for Florida Keys teachers?

Pay range: According to the Monroe school district, the starting salary range for teachers in the Keys is $61,500 to $97,700. That’s compared to around $49,000 in Miami-Dade and Broward for incoming public school teachers.

What is the cost of living in the Keys?

Cost difference: There’s a economic reason for the higher teacher pay. It cost a lot more to live in the Keys than it does on the mainland.

Value of a home: The latest U.S. Census numbers say the average value of a home in the Keys is $613,400, and the median gross rent is $1,782 a month. In Miami-Dade, the average home value is $332,800 and median gross monthly rent $1,470, the Census shows. And, for Broward, $299,700 and $1,503 respectively.

How many students and teachers are there in the Keys?

Student population: The Florida Keys have far fewer schools and students — around 8,890 pupils compared to 328,589 in Miami-Dade and 260,235 in Broward.

Teacher deficit: Amber Acevedo, spokeswoman for the Monroe County School District, said officials are looking to hire 28 teachers for the Keys 10 public schools and six charter schools, and 10 paraprofessionals before students report back to class Aug. 10. The Keys school district is fully staffed with about 650 teachers, although the number fluctuates based on student enrollment and needs, Acevedo said.

What qualifications are needed for new teachers?

Degree and certification: The district said that it will work with those with a bachelor’s degree who are lacking teacher certification. “Not certified? No problem, we will help with how to qualify,” the district says on its site.

Need more information?

Contact: For more information on employment with the Monroe County School District, go to keysschools.com.