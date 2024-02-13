Want a job at the Miami airport that pays $50,000 to $70,000 a year? Take a look

You don’t have to fly a plane to work in aviation.

Miami-Dade County has open jobs, all on the ground, at Miami International Airport. They include painting, mechanics, IT — and some of those positions come with annual salaries of $50,000 to $70,000 or more.

Note that private airport vendors, which operate the terminal restaurants and shops, hire separately.

Miami-Dade’s aviation department runs Miami International Airport and four general aviation airports: Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Miami Executive Airport, Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport, Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

Here’s a look at the public airport job postings from Miami-Dade County:

Description: Responsible for skilled work at the journeyman level in the maintenance and repair of buildings, machinery and mechanical equipment.

Salary range: $36,925.87 to 55,516.01 annually

Description: Resposible for various striping tasks throughout the Miami-Dade Aviation Department’s system of airports, utilizing the Airless striping machines and runway striping truck. Precision is critical to ensure compliance with the standards established and enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as well as the (FDOT) Florida Department of Transportation.

Salary range: $38,440.81 to $57,904.25

Description: Responsible for specialized aviation-specific contract development and compliance, as well as fiscal adherence. Responsibilities typically include managing and administering contracts and one-time requisitions/contracts and processing small purchase orders.

Salary range: $43,911.17 to $77,400.09

Description: Responsible for skilled work in the repair and maintenance of fluid power systems which activate and control passenger loading bridges, trash compactors and incinerators. Work involves diagnosing, repairing, overhauling and adjusting a variety of hydraulic equipment and hydraulic systems.

Salary range: $40,120.46 to $60,545.03

Description: Responsible for a variety of general maintenance work which approaches the journeyman level but does not require as high a degree of skill. Employees are frequently called upon to perform rough maintenance and repair work covering several building and mechanical trades areas.

Salary range: $34,278.40 to $49,980.05

Description: Responsible for advanced administrative and technical work with mission-critical IT systems at Miami International Airport. Routine tasks include functioning as the technical liaison between the Aviation Department and airlines, configuring new airlines within the common-use system, identifying areas for continuous improvement in travel systems.

Salary range: $68,467.36 to $119,546.72

Description: Responsible for skilled work at the journeyman level in the diagnosing, repair and preventive maintenance of diversified trucks and other heavy equipment. Employees in this class perform skilled work in the repair and overhaul of waste trucks, trash trucks, dump trucks, fire rescue units, fire suppression units, fire rescue/suppression support units, water trucks, wreckers, garbage packers, trailers, tractors, forklifts, stake body trucks, refrigerated reefer trucks, sweepers, basket lifts, bush hogs, buses, backhoes, pressure cleaners, welders, chainsaws, chippers, compost mixers, compressors, edgers, jack hammers, lube trucks, paddy wagons, step vans, spray rigs, and other equipment.

Salary range: $55,516.01 to $85,014.99

Description: Responsible for skilled work at the journeyman level in the installation, maintenance and repair of plumbing systems, fixtures, and accessories for the Aviation Department.

Salary range: $50,496.90 to $77,230.84

