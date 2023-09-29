Want a job at a Miami sports stadium? Dolphins, Heat, Marlins and Panthers are hiring

The Miami Dolphins are off to a hot start this season. The Miami Marlins are trying to make the playoffs. There’s big promise for the Heat and Panthers as they prepare for next season.

So, would you like to work where your favorite teams play?

You can sell jerseys and tickets, work on game day, even mop up player sweat.

The teams and their South Florida sports venues are hiring.

Here is a sampling of recently posted jobs:

Miami Dolphins

The football team, which plays at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, lists these positions:

Account Manager, Luxury Service

Description: Responsible for the long-term retention of Miami Dolphins Luxury Seating Members and providing a first-class, personalized experience.

Account Executive, Business Development

Description: Responsible for executing virtual and face to face meetings with local businesses and consumers to sell season tickets, group tickets, luxury products, premium suites, and additional hospitality for both Miami Dolphins and Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Senior Manager, Event Security

Description: Responsible for direct support in developing, implementing, and managing all safety and security plans and programs for all Hard Rock Stadium events. This includes 24/7 facility security as well as event day safety and security.

Retail Sales Associate - Part Time

Description: Responsible for ensuring that guests receive an exceptional level of service within Hard Rock Stadium’s retail merchandise outlets and points of sale. Assigned work areas may include permanent stands or mobile stands or kiosks as well as in-venue retail stores and/or standalone retail stores where merchandise is sold.

Events Gameday Staff

Description: Assists in the overall execution of Dolphins/Foundation game day activations and other events at Hard Rock Stadium throughout the year.

Manager, Email and SMS Marketing

Description: Oversees email and SMS campaigns. This role will work closely with the Director of Digital Marketing and other departments like Sales, Marketing, and Partnerships to assist with building various email and SMS marketing campaigns using Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Parking Game Day Team Members

Description: Responsible for providing an efficient and positive customer service experience during ingress and egress on event days. Must be 18 years or older to apply. This position pays $15 per hour.

Grounds Crew (Part-Time)

Description: Responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the property at Hard Rock Stadium and the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens

Miami Heat

The basketball team, which plays at Kaseya Center in downtown Miami, lists these positions:

Broadcast Services Lighting Technician

Description: Responsible for special effect lighting support across a range of live events for the Heat Group: Miami Heat NBA basketball games, concerts, special corporate and marketing events.

Ticket Sales Representative

Description: Responsible for generating new sales opportunities through the sale of season tickets, partial season tickets, and group ticketed events.

Retail Sales Associate (Arena)

Description: Responsibility is to sell merchandise and attend to customers in the Kaseya Center store and counters. This position entails on stocking, visual merchandising and cashier duties.

Team Attendant

Description: Responsibilities include mopping up sweat during games; rebounding pre-game/halftime; dispensing of water and towels; organization and maintenance of warmups during game; assist with laundry duties; washing/folding and putting away towels/uniforms; assist with cleanliness and organization of locker room; assist with bench setups/teardown.

Premium Concierge

Desctiption: Serves as liaison between Kaseya Center premium guests and the Arena staff to ensure that Five Star Service is provided as it relates to, but not limited to Ticketing, Food and Beverage, Housekeeping, and general Arena Operations. The Premium Concierge manage the Premium entrances, from the luxury suite level to center court seats, and assist with guest service issues providing top customer services to the Elite members.

Miami Marlins

The baseball team and loanDepot park in Little Havana list these positions:

Guest Manger, Guest Experience

Description: The Manager of Guest Experience is responsible for maintaining the highest level of customer service and satisfaction provided to all guests that visit loanDepot park.

Paralegal

Description: The Miami Marlins seek an experienced legal administrative professional to provide support to Legal Department.

Data Engineer, Baseball Analytics

Description: Position will support the information requirements of our analysts, coaches, and scouts.

Membership Experience Executive

Description: Position focuses on Marlins Membership renewals and generating new business through developing strong relationships with Marlins members.

Membership Sales Executive

Description: Focus on selling full and partial season memberships, premium seating and group outings.

Bar back

Description: Receives all liquor, beer and wine from storeroom on a daily basis and as needed. Replenishes all alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks as needed in the bar throughout the shift.

Salary: $23,400-$29,600 a year (part-time)

Concessions counter

Description: Assists cashiers and cooks in setting up the food and beverage for concessions customers.

Salary: $24,500-$31,000 a year (part-time)

Event locker staff

Description: Focus on Miami Marlins baseball and concerts.

Salary: $16-$17 an hour

Stand lead

Description: Responsible for the successful operation of assigned concession stand and supervises staff.

Concessions cook

Description: Prepares high-quality food items according to standardized recipes and instructions to meet production, delivery and service schedules.

Florida Panthers

The hockey team, which plays at the newly named Amerant Bank Stadium in Sunrise (former FLA Live), lists these positions:

Conversion Crew

Description: Responsible for performing work as needed to Set-up, maintain, convert and prepare for events at Amerant Bank Stadium.

Event Staff

Description: Responsible for a wide range of duties within the Event Staff role during events and game operations ultimately ensuring the safety and comfort of all guests entering the arena.

Retail Sales Associate

Description: Responsible for enhancing customer experience and generating sales for all Florida Panthers retail operations.

Dance Team Member

Description: The Panthers Dance Team is a co-ed group of skilled dancers who support the Florida Panthers Game Presentation Department with hyping up the crow, performing during timeouts and intermissions, and overall brand ambassadors to the Florida Panthers. Team members must be outgoing, experienced dancers, and comfortable in front of large crowds in a professional NHL environment.

Ice Crew Member

Description: The ice crew are a co-ed group of skilled ice skaters who support arena operations by clearing the ice surface of snow during media timeouts and helping with on-ice promotions for the Florida Panthers Game Presentation Department. Team members must be outgoing, experienced skaters comfortable in front of large crowds in a professional NHL environment.

Game Day Technical Operations Staff

Description: Responsible for a wide range of duties assigned on a week by week basis from events/game operations.

Bartender

Description: Responsible for the quick and efficient sale of alcohol beverages to patrons at concession stands located throughout the stadium.