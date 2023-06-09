Want a job near the beach that pays $50,000 or more? These Miami-area cities are hiring

Wouldn’t it be nice to work near the beach?

The following jobs aren’t exactly on the sand under a palm tree or big umbrella. But most are based a couple of blocks away in seaside cities that run through or straddle A1A.

What follows are some of the job openings in Miami Beach, Surfside, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands and Sunny Isles Beach that pay at least $50,000 a year.

Here’s a look at recent public sector job postings:

Sunny Isles Beach

At Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, couples can reserve their own beachfront table for Valentine’s Day.

Description: Duties include directing the city’s building permit and inspection programs, overseeing complaints and related investigations, and preparing information for legal proceedings.

Salary range: $103,142.56 to $169,153.80

Deadline: 5 p.m. June 15

Description: Duties include a variety of skilled police work under supervision; patrols an assigned area to enforce the law and maintain order, investigation of a variety of criminal offenses, providing crime prevention information, traffic. direction

Salary range: $66,000.00 - $98,000.00

Deadline: 5 p.m. June 19

Description: Duties include technical, administrative and supervisory work in the facility operations of the City parks within the city.

Salary range: $52,228.24 to $85,654.31

Deadline: 5 p.m. July 5

Description: Duties include administrative and supervisory work assisting in the development and execution of all the events for the city.

Salary range: $52,228.24 to $85,654.31

Deadline: 5 p.m. June 15

Description: Duties include technical and administrative work in a typical office setting and in the field inspecting and enforcing compliance with, laws, regulations, and ordinances relative to the installation and operation of electrical systems and allied equipment in structures

Salary range: $70,391.72 to- $115,442.42

Deadline: 5 p.m June 15

Description: Duties include assisting the chief plumbing inspector in inspecting new and existing buildings and structures to enforce plumbing , grading and zoning law and approved plans, specifications, and standards.

Salary range: $70,391.72 to $115,442.42

Deadline: 5 p.m. June 15

Description: Duties include professional recreation work involving planning, organizing, implementing, and managing city activities, events, and programs for youth and teens.

Salary range: $57,691.36 to $94,613.84

Deadline: 5 p.m. June 8

Surfside

People stand on line to vote during the General Election in Miami-Dade County at Surfside Town Hall on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Surfside.

Description: Duties include preventing, recognizing and responding to emergencies at the town’s pool and beach and related recreational activities, provides care for injuries and sudden illnesses until advance medical personnel arrive and take over.

Salary range: $42,635.82 to $59,992.89

Deadline: None listed

Description: Duties include operating a large variety of heavy equipment.

Salary range: $43,680 - to 61,462.14

Deadline: None listed.

Description: Duties include supplementing the sworn officer ranks by assuming portions of the non-enforcement calls for service and administrative tasks, promoting police/public relations through community projects, court time, and special events to maximize the events that are specially related to the Tourism areas in the Downtown Business District and the beach areas of the Town of Surfside.

Salary range: $43,350.65 to $69,361.03

Deadline: None listed.

Description: The Surfside Police Department provides law enforcement services to a diverse community with a population of approximately 5,800 residents.

Salary range: $61,247.

Deadline: Open until filled.

Bal Harbour Village

Bal Harbour police uniform.

Description: Duties include construction, maintenance and repair of the Bal Harbour Village water distribution system, sanitary sewer system, storm water system and related facilities under control of Public Works and Beautification Department. Emphasis of the work is the maintenance, repair, and replacement of the Village owned utility system.

Salary range: Starting $50,000

Deadline: None listed.

Description: Duties include general police functions in the prevention of crime, protection of life and property, and apprehension of criminal offenders, through the enforcement of laws and ordinances and the maintenance of community order through the performance of numerous human services, as well as providing general information and assistance to the public.

Salary range: $63,692.19

Deadline: None listed.

Bay Harbor Islands

A view of the Bay Harbor Islands Town Hall on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Description: Duties include clerical, communications, evidence control, accident and other investigations work.

Salary range: $48,000.00 to $74,000.00

Deadline: Continuous

Description:

Salary range: $66,144.00 to $88,628.80

Deadline: Continuous

Description: Responsible for overall operations management of multiple before and after school programs and summer camp programs

Salary range: $58,000

Deadline: Continuous

Description: Duties include planning, research and administrative work in directing the activities of the town planning and zoning program.

Salary range: $81,000 to $123,000

Deadline: None listed

Miami Beach

Trucks work atop piles of sand near 46th Street in Miami Beach as part of a beach renourishment project on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Description: Responsibilities include administrative and technical work in directing the facilities management, fleet and beachfront activities in the construction, maintenance, and repair of City facilities, properties, and other physical assets.

Salary range: $5,526.92 to $9,986.01 biweekly

Deadline: 5 p.m. June 29

Description: Responsible for the day-to-day development, implementation, management, and reporting of the City’s Capital Budget and multi-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), as well as providing guidance and support in the evaluation of capital funding requests. development of funding recommendations, and review of project proposals; supervising staff, resources, and operations in the 0MB.

Salary range: $4,104.07 to $7,425.18 biweekly

Deadline: Continuous

Description: Responsible for the daily operation of building and accessibility, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, flood, code compliance and structural plans processing, and enforcement functions of the Building Department while supervising a team comprising professional and non-professional personnel.

Salary range: $3,539.20 to $5,904.80 biweekly

Deadline: Continuous

Description: Duties include audit assignments using audit program guides and apply professional audit standards.

Salary range: $2,504.00 to $4,178.40 biweekly

Deadline: Continuous

Description: Oversees the activities of a three-shift, seven-day-a-week Control Room Center and a 24-hour City of Miami Beach hotline. Control room functions include: monitoring the City of Miami Beach’s water, wastewater, stormwater, streets and streetlighting systems; responding to emergencies and alarms; dispatching field staff for utilities; controlling the water systems pumping, storage, and pressures; and providing after-hours support and dispatch for several non-utility City of Miami Beach departments.

Salary range: $2,055.62 to $3,429.74 biweekly

Deadline: Continuous

Description: Duties include assisting the Transportation and Mobility Department (“Department”) in the planning, coordination, design, construction, and administration of various mobility projects and initiatives.

Salary range: $89,336.00 to $149,052.80 anually

Deadline: Continuous

Description: Responsible for implementation of complex systems in the automation of city functions as well as having full life cycle experience developing Geographic Information System (GIS) Client-Server and Web-enabled MS-SQL database-driven applications.

Salary range: $2,764.66 to $4,522.26 biweekly

Deadline: Continuous