Want a new job in the new year paying nearly $330,000 a year? Top 10 Texas state jobs

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about $50,000 a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money.

Here are some of the highest paying jobs currently advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications.

Psychiatrist IV: $23,068-$24,222 a month

Agency: Health and Human Services Commission

Location: Harlingen

This position will perform advanced psychiatric work under direct supervision of the state-supported living centers medical director. Duties include directing, overseeing and conducting examination and diagnoses of patients. The job posting closes on March 21.

Dentist III/Dental Director: $11,836-$20,018 a month

Agency: Health and Human Services Commission

Location: Lubbock

This position will direct activities of the dental department, including supervision of hygienists and assistants. Other duties include being responsible for dental services for all people living at the state-supported living center. The job posting closing April 29.

Training Manager: $133,000 a year

Agency: UT Southwesten Medical Center at Dallas

Location: Dallas

This position will serve as training manager on the information resources culture management team. Duties include managing, leading, developing and supporting a team of trainers, who are equipped to deliver high-quality training. The job posting closes on April 3.

Manager Information Resources: $133,000 a year

Agency: UT Southwesten Medical Center at Dallas

Location: Dallas

This position serves as a manager on the information resources team, which serves the clinical and basic science research community at UT Southwestern. Other duties include managing, developing, leading and supporting a team of business analysts and developers. The job posting closes on April 9.

Special Projects Director: $9,782-16,544 a month

Agency: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Location: Austin

This position will provide strategic direction, lead high-priority projects and establish goals/objectiveness within the department. Other duties include coordinating with the DFPS on program activities and functions related to special projects for the department commissioner. The job posting closes on May 27.

Foster Care Litigation Director: $9,782-16,544 a month

Agency: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Location: Austin

This position will perform senior-level managerial work on providing direction and guidance to strategic operations. Duties include overseeing development of policies, establishing priorities and measuring tools to meet goals. The job posting closes on April 15.

Chief audit officer: $171,000-$265,000 a year

Agency: Texas Department of Transportation

Location: Austin

This position will provide vision, leadership and direction to the department’s internal audit and compliance divisions. Duties include overseeing the investigation of conduct, criminal activities and allegations of wrongdoing by employees. The job posting closes on Nov. 12.

Director of Fleet Operations Division: $130,000-$180,000 a year

Agency: Texas Department of Transportation

Location: Austin

This position provides senior-level leadership and management on guidance in fleet management operation’s for the department. Duties include overseeing fleet procurement, implementing department policies and and supervising others. The job posting closes on Feb. 1.

Architect IV: $10,170-$11,300 a month

Agency: Health and Human Services Commission

Location: San Antonio

This position will perform senior-level architectural work on the planning, design and implementation of construction projects. Other duties include providing code and policy interpretation, along with overseeing field inspections and surveys. The job posting closes on April 29.

Communications Director: $9,782-$15,750 a month

Agency: Health and Human Service Commission

Location: Austin

This position will report to the chief public affairs officer and is a key member of the commission’s executive leadership team. Duties include developing and managing internal/external messaging withing the commission, along with overseeing media relations. The job posting closes on May 17.