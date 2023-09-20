Want a job that pays up to $28 an hour? Amazon is hiring in Florida. Here’s how to apply

Do you need extra money ahead of the holiday season?

Amazon announced this week that it’s hiring over 10,000 people across several Florida metro areas to support its holiday operations ramping up in the fall.

The jobs include stowing, picking, packing, sorting and shipping customer orders, the company said. Full-time, seasonal and part-time roles are available.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, said Tuesday in a statement. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them.

If you’re interested in applying, here’s what to know:

Where is Amazon hiring in Florida?

Amazon is hiring for these Florida metro areas:

▪ South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties): More than 3,000 employees

▪ Tampa: More than 2,500 employees

▪ Orlando: More than 1,000 employees

▪ Jacksonville: More than 4,000 employees

How much does the Amazone job pay?

Hired employees could be earning $17 to $28 an hour depending on position and location in the U.S., Amazon said. Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour, and up to $28 depending on location, the company added.

Amazon also said it provides:

▪ Health, vision and dental insurance from the first day on the job.

▪ A 401(k) with company match.

▪ Up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents, and six weeks for “eligible supporting parents.”

▪ A free benefit offering mental health and financial services.

How to apply

Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.