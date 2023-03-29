Want a job selling hemp? These NC cannabis dispensaries are hiring

While North Carolina lawmakers decide on whether to legalize medical marijuana, cannabis enthusiasts can make money by selling hemp products.

Hemp, the crop used to produce popular CBD health products, is already legal in North Carolina, as long as it has a THC concentration of less than 0.3%.

Dispensaries across the state are hiring workers to help sell CBD products such as edibles, lotions, tinctures and salves. Most of the positions do not require college degrees.

Here are a few North Carolina dispensaries with open positions.

Inhale More, a cannabis product distributor based in Wilmington, is looking for sales representatives with a maximum salary of $150,000 per year, according to the job listing.

The person in this position will be responsible for reaching out to smoke shops across the country and introducing them to the company’s products, building relationships with clients and closing deals.

Candidates should have proven experience in sales, excellent communication skills, and ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment, according to the listing.

The Smoke Manufacturer, a Charlotte-based hemp product manufacturer, is in search of a retail manager, with an estimated salary range of $47,200-$59,700 per year, according to the job listing.

Responsibilities for this position include “assisting in development and implementation of strategies, processes and procedures, providing strategic direction and leadership to the organization and training store team members,” the listing says.

Applicants should have at least two years of experience in retail management, the ability to work a flexible schedule and be able to promote products.

Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary is looking for part-time sales associates at its Fayetteville and Asheville locations, with pay starting at $11 and $12 per hour, respectively, according to the job listings.

Sales associates will be responsible for greeting customers, answering customer questions, ensuring racks are fully stocked and staying up-to-date on new products and services, the listing state.

Candidates should have proven experience in sales, basic math skills and excellent communication skills. A high school diploma is required.

Apotheca, a hemp and CBD dispensary retail chain in Charlotte, is looking for a visual merchandiser. The job pays a maximum salary of $55,000 per year.

Responsibilities of the visual merchandiser include “defining, designing and implementing a creative visual merchandising strategy, creating eye-catching displays and researching lifestyle, demographics and design trends,” according to the job posting.

A bachelor’s degree in visual merchandising, fashion merchandising or similar field is required, along with proven experience as a visual merchandiser and proficiency in Photoshop and Microsoft Office.