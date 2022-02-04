‘I want justice.’ Family demands release of body cam video in Raleigh police shooting

Note: This story will be updated, with video, when the city releases the officers’ body camera footage, expected early Friday afternoon. Please return for the latest details.

The wife of Daniel Turcios and local activists called for the expedited release of the Raleigh Police Department’s body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of Turcios on Interstate 440 last month.

“Why are they playing with our emotions?” Rosa Jerez, Turcios’ widow, said in Spanish at a press conference Friday morning, two days after a judge found a compelling public interest to release the videos.

Raleigh police had petitioned for the release, as is required by state law when seeking to share law enforcement video with the public.

Attorneys for the Turcios family also supported its release.

“I need answers,” Jerez said, her words translated by Iliana Santillan, executive director of El Pueblo. “I need for the video to be public and for everyone to see how my husband was murdered.”

The footage is expected to show five officers responding to a crash on the Beltline and confronting Turcios as he walked away from the scene.

As officers tried to take him into custody, a Raleigh police report says Turcios “swung the knife towards the officers, nearly making contact” with one of them.

A witness video circulated on social media shortly after the shooting showed part of the incident, and Turcios’ family has disputed the police department’s account of the event.

“There are other things that could have been done,” Jerez said. “It was unjust to take someone’s life who was innocent.”

Judge G. Bryan Collins Jr., in Wake County, approved the release of the five videos from responding officers with minor redactions, blurring graphic images of Turcios’ injuries, the face of a child present in the video and muting portions that show witnesses giving their personal information to officers.

What is known about the shooting

Before he was shot, Turcios, a 43-year-old native of El Salvador, was involved in a crash on the Beltline in which his car overturned. Police have not said what caused the crash.

Police Chief Estella Patterson said 911 calls indicated a person was intoxicated at the crash scene, and officers were “alerted that an individual was armed with a knife.”

The family disputes that Turcios was drinking and said the crash left him disoriented.

When officers arrived, Turcios was walking away from the scene with his 7-year-old child and carrying what family members and advocates have called a “small pocket knife.”

Police say Turcios refused to drop the knife, but family members say he had a limited understanding of English and did not understand their commands.

Sgt. W.B. Tapscott fired a Taser at Turcios as he walked away, causing him to fall to the ground. As officers surrounded Turcios, police say he swung a knife at them.

Officer A.A. Smith fired two shots, striking Turcios. Police say he tried to get back up, prompting Smith to fire three more shots, according to a police department report.

Raleigh police have not said how many of the shots struck Turcios.

Experts and activists have pointed to the body camera footage as critical for transparency and determining whether the shooting was justified.

“What we want is a fair and objective evaluation of what happened,’ said Dawn Blagrove of Emancipate NC at Friday’s news conference. “We want a real investigation. We want this officer to be held to the same standard as anyone else who commits gun violence in our community, because that is what this was.”

The State Bureau of Investigations is conducting a criminal investigation of the case, while the Raleigh Police Department reviews whether officers violated internal policy. Both are standard when police shoot someone.

The SBI will report its findings to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, who will decide whether charges are filed. Freeman said Feb. 2 that the SBI had completed “all key interviews,” but that she had not received the agency’s findings.

Tapscott and Smith have been placed on administrative duty,which is also standard.

The other officers who responded were identified as R.C. Job, K.G. Begin and D.W. Sigrist.