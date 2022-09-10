‘I want justice’: Former police sergeant suing Kiski Township

A former Kiski Township police sergeant is suing the township he once served, accusing township supervisors of a pattern of threats and intimidation.

On Thursday, Thomas Dessell filed a civil lawsuit in Armstrong County.

Back in July, Dessell and four members of the police department resigned over claims of harassment, intimidation, and a hostile work environment at the hands of township supervisors.

In the latest lawsuit, most of the defendants listed currently serve on the board of supervisors.

“I want justice because those gentlemen, the current board of supervisors, as well as former supervisor Jeffery Snyder, have engaged in a course of conduct over the years that is corrupt and illegal,” said Dessell.

According to the lawsuit, Dessell claims supervisors illegally accessed police department cameras to spy on ongoing investigations and witnesses along with telling him to only target non-residents for traffic violations.

“Supervisor chairman Michael Bash asked me to withdraw parking citations against township residents illegally as well as unlawfully arrest another citizen that brought another lawsuit against Kiski Township,” said Dessell.

Dessell believes the supervisors violated the state’s whistleblower law, saying he was punished for reporting their actions.

“I told the truth and based on that and other factors, they retaliated against me and resulted in this lawsuit,” said Dessell.

Channel 11 reached out to the board of supervisors and township solicitor to respond to the lawsuit and allegations but did not receive a response.

