'I want justice for him': Father speaks at vigil for Middletown 6-year-old allegedly killed by mother

Micah Karr and Nick Graham, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 2—Over 100 people attended a vigil for a Middletown child who was allegedly killed by his mother. The community released balloons, lit candles and held a moment of silence at the vigil at Gardner Park Monday evening.

James Robert Hutchinson was reported missing on Sunday to Middletown police, but detective interviews with the boy's mother, Brittany Gosney, 29, and James Hamilton, 42, determined James was killed a few days before in Preble County. The child's body was returned to Middletown and later put in the Ohio River, according to Middletown police.

Lewis Hutchinson, James Hutchinson's father, said his son brought joy to those around him.

"The whole room could be down in the dumps and he could bring joy to all of them," he said. "He was really funny, he loved to gives hugs to everyone, he was a great kid."

Read more:

"The defendant admitted to taking her child to Rush Run in Preble County where she placed him outside of her vehicle. Defendant said she was going to leave the child in the park," Detective Jon Hoover wrote in the court documents.

The boy attempted to get back in the vehicle, and Gosney told police she sped off, dragging James for a distance.

Gosney is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Hamilton is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Both are in the Middletown City Jail.

Police are continuing to search for the boy's body.

Lewis Hutchinson shared his desire for justice for his son.

"I don't know how to process this, I want justice for him, that's what I want," he said.

