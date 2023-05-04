‘I want justice’: Mom of 16-year-old shot in Daytona Beach seeks answers

Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Daytona Beach.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on Hudson Street, near the John H Dickerson Community Center.

Police said witnesses saw someone running from the shooting.

Neighbors are raising concerns after Frederick Cooper III was caught in the crossfire in Daytona Beach.

“I am worried my daughter can’t even come outside and play,” a Daytona Beach resident said.

The resident is afraid to reveal his identity with the suspect still on the loose. He shared what he heard and saw outside of his home last night.

“I heard about eight gunshots go off,” the Daytona Beach resident said. “I immediately grabbed my daughters and ducked for cover until I heard it was finished. Then I came outside and checked the vehicles and made sure they were ok, and I saw the young gentleman on the ground.”

Cooper’s family and friends described him as smart, sweet, and silly.

“Every time I come out the door, he said where my snacks at, where my snacks at,” Kenya Williams said.

Cooper’s mother, Sonya Jackson, said her son was innocent. She said Cooper was walking a friend home at the time of the shooting.

Jackson has a message for the person that shot her son.

“I expect for you to come forward,” Jackson said. “You took an innocent life. That was my world; everyone loved him.”

Police said the gunman who shot the boy was wearing all black and traveling on foot.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood for clues and checked security cameras, but the search did not bring any answers.

“I just want justice for my son,” Jackson said. “Whoever did this, I expect for you to come forward.”

Witnesses said the suspect appeared to be a teenager.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

