‘All I want is some justice’: Mother of man murdered in Randolph on July 4th looking for answers

Towanda Amponsah is in shock.

Her son, 29-year-old Ivanildo Cabral, was killed Monday night after violence broke out in the parking lot of Randolph’s Mojito Country Club.

The Norfolk County DA says two men were shot at about 8:00 p.m., after a Fourth of July party at the club.

Ivan was killed, the other victim, still unnamed, is recovering from his injuries.

“I don’t know what happened. He went to this pool party and next you know, I’m getting a call that he’s gone,” Amponsah said. “I just want to say, whoever did that, they took a beautiful person.”

The Mojito County Club describes itself online as a Latin-themed entertainment complex that offers events including pool parties.

Our crew on scene saw families with children leaving the scene after the shooting.

“It’s not a violent area. There’s really nothing going on ever around here,” said Bobby Abbruzzese of Randolph. " It’s really sad that something like that can bring down a neighborhood like this.”

Detectives were back on scene Tuesday afternoon examining the parking lot and a long blood trail that started at a gate that leads to the swimming pool.

In a statement, the DA’s office says the shooting took place as the two victims left the club at the same time as other men.

Words were exchanged, and then shots fired.

In Worcester, the victim’s mother could not understand how the violence unraveled.

“He doesn’t hang out there. He doesn’t go out there. I don’t understand if he was tricked into going there, or whatever was going on,” Amponsah said.

Towanda tells me she doesn’t know why her son was in Randolph, she said he mostly stayed in the Worcester-area where he grew up.

Towanda remembers Ivan’s love for amateur boxing and his generous nature.

She cannot understand why anyone would want to kill him.

“I just hope they find who did this to him. I just hope they find, that’s all I want, is some justice,” she said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW