'We want justice': Mother of man stabbed to death in Newport left with few answers

NEWPORT — Her son spoke Italian, and he cooked beautiful and authentic Italian dishes. No cream on the pasta carbonara, Rita Brunschwiler said. That’s an American thing.

Though his father was Italian, and his mother is Swiss, Davide Semenza always said, again and again: “I’m an American. I want to be there,” Brunschwiler recalled.

Semenza, born in Houston, Texas, was pronounced dead at Newport Hospital at 4:39 p.m. on Feb. 21 after police said he suffered multiple stab wounds at 12 Dudley Ave. He was 43 years old.

Semenza had arrived in Newport just a few months prior — in November, his mother said — to work as a chef at a local restaurant. He lived in a room at 12 Dudley Ave.

Though he loved to cook, Semenza was a man of many talents. He’d worked as a jeweler for a time, where he excelled. He once owned a restaurant in Hawaii. He could fix things, invent things.

“He was a very, very intelligent person,” Brunschwiler said. "He could do almost everything. He had really brilliant ideas and whatever he touched, he (knew how) to do it.”

“It was so crazy,” she said of her son’s death.

Davide Houston Semenza

Brunschwiler spoke with The Daily News from her home in Italy. Semenza’s sister could be heard in the background. She chimed in occasionally to speak of her brother. A young child babbled and cooed as Brunschwiler talked about her son, who left behind children of his own: two girls, one 5 years old and the other 15.

“We actually didn’t hear so much about it” from police, Brunschwiler said of the details surrounding her son’s death. When she spoke with The Daily News on March 9, she didn’t know if any arrests had been made in connection to the incident.

Brunschwiler said “of course” she wished the police would provide more details.

“We want justice,” she said. “(He) can’t die like this … Nobody has the right to kill someone for any reason … We are far away, we are kind of impotent. We don’t know how to do it.”

What happened on Dudley Avenue on Feb. 21?

A lack of information for Semenza’s family isn’t exactly unusual. A Providence detective working a three-year-old unsolved murder of a Newport teenager told The Daily News in September the victim’s family “isn’t privy to everything we’re doing behind the scenes.”

“I can’t disclose certain facts of the case (because it could) jeopardize the integrity of the case, and I can’t do that,” Angelo A’Vant told The Daily News at the time.

Newport police have yet to confirm to The Daily News whether any arrests have been made in connection to Semenza’s death. Nor has the department answered questions related to arrest warrants, or the status of the person who was transported to Rhode Island Hospital the day Semenza died.

Police had said previously that Newport Fire Department personnel responded to a 911 call on Monday, Feb. 21, around 3:47 p.m. for two men fighting. “Both were bleeding in the area of Dudley Avenue,” police said in a statement released the next morning.

According to Newport police, 43-year-old Davide Semenza was stabbed during an altercation at this residence, 12 Dudley Ave., on Feb. 21. He later died from his injuries.

The second man, who police have not identified, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He did not suffer stab wounds, according to police.

Police said at the time it was “an isolated incident” and there was “no imminent danger to the Newport community or surrounding communities.”

“Newport Police Detectives (have) been in constant contact with the Rhode Island Attorney General who is currently reviewing the case and no further information will not be given at the present time,” Newport Police Lt. April Amaral wrote in an email to The Daily News on March 7. “This is to protect the integrity of the case and those involved.”

The Daily News asked a spokesperson with the Attorney General's Office about the review of this case: If this case is under review with the Attorney General’s Office, does that mean an arrest has been made or charges have been brought against an individual? Or can that agency review a case, even with no arrests or charges brought against an individual?

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of this particular pending investigation at this time, the RI Office of the Attorney General can and frequently does review matters at the request of local and/or state law enforcement agencies where no arrests have yet been made,” Kristy dosReis said in an email on March 11.

The Daily News filed public records requests with the Middletown and Newport fire departments on Feb. 28 for any and all documents related to responses to 12 Dudley Ave. on Feb. 21.

As of March 14, only the Middletown Fire Department had responded to the request. Its incident report confirmed the department rendered basic life support and advanced life support services, and treated and transported one person to “Rhode Island ER.”

A public records request filed with the Newport Police Department on March 10 is pending.

Davide Semenza's mother provides her account of what happened

What Brunschwiler knows of the incident, she knows because of a witness account and a conversation she had with her son shortly before he died, she said.

“I talked to him an hour before he died,” Brunschwiler said. Semenza told his mother his wallet had been stolen recently, which he reported to police. According to police call logs, a larceny report from 12 Dudley Ave. was made on Feb. 17 around 1:47 a.m.

“Then maybe (the person or people who allegedly stole Semenza’s wallet) got upset because he went to the police to report it … because then they came back … and they were fighting, I think,” Brunschwiler said.

“I just know there was a girl on the phone with him from Italy, his girlfriend … When they got into his room, they just cut into his room and screamed, and that’s what she (heard). And then she said to him, ‘I will call you later,’ because she said they were just fighting.”

According to Brunschwiler's account, a witness saw a girl run down the stairs. There was a man behind her, “and then behind this guy, Davide was running behind them."

"But he was already full of blood," Brunschwiler said of her son. "He was full of blood because I think ... he must have stabbed him already in the room because the room ... was completely full of blood."

Brunschwiler said a companion traveled to Newport to collect Semenza’s belongings.

“Davide didn’t have the knife, the other guy had the knife. Davide only with his fists hit,” she said.

Brunschwiler said she knows who allegedly killed her son based on information from a witness account. The Daily News has not been able to confirm that information.

“He was worried when I talked to him that last time,” Brunschwiler said of her son. “He said they come and they steal, and he said to me, 'Now I have to make a lock on the door, I don’t feel so secure here.'”

'He was a good guy'

Brunschwiler said her son was open and friendly. Maybe to a fault.

“I always told him, 'Mind your own business. Don’t be always so open. Don’t tell all your stories. Don’t tell what you have.' But he would not listen to me,” Brunschwiler said.

“Very generous person, he would give you everything,” she said. But there was a fine line he walked, and to cross over it wasn’t good, “especially (with) the wrong people,” Brunschwiler said.

Still, her son was “always brotherly.”

“He was a good guy,” Brunschwiler said. “He was really loved all over.”

His funeral took place in Italy.

