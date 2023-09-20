Want to work for Kansas City? These government jobs pay $8,000 a month or more
Looking for work? Kansas City is hiring for a wide variety of roles throughout the municipal government.
Whether you prefer the flexibility of part-time hours or are looking for a comfortable nine-to-five schedule, the city may have a position that works for you. The Star reviewed the city’s 80 open job listings and noted some of the highest-paying positions below.
You can apply for any of these jobs through the city’s online jobs portal. For more information, you can email jobs@kcmo.org or call 816-513-1929.
Assistant Engineering Director
Pay: starts at $8,140 per month
Description: This supervisory role in the Public Works department involves overseeing major civil engineering projects like roads, bridges, utility upgrades and transportation infrastructure. Applicants must be registered engineers with 10 or more years of civil engineering experience.
Community Engagement Manager
Pay: starts at $5,173 per month
Description: This role in the Neighborhood Services Department involves managing a team of building inspectors and investigating code violations and “nuisance” properties. Applicants should have at least four years of experience in city planning, zoning, code enforcement or building inspection.
Fire Chief
Pay: starts at $12,389 per month
Description: The Kansas City Fire Department is looking for a new fire chief to oversee its over 1,200 employees. The applicant chosen for this job will be appointed by the City Manager and coordinate with city leaders on fire safety. Applicants must be trained firefighters, and extensive leadership experience and Fire Officer certification is preferred.
Payroll Senior Analyst
Pay: starts at $5,794 per month
Description: This City Hall job involves overseeing the city’s payroll staff and making sure city employees are paid properly and on time. The position requires either a Master’s degree with three years of experience in an accounting related field, or a Bachelor’s degree with five years of experience, including at the Analyst level.
Public Health Nurse
Pay: starts at $28.96 per hour
Description: This part-time job with the Kansas City Health Department involves administering vaccines at 2400 Troost Avenue, alongside occasional duties helping with medical tasks in other departments such as STI testing. You must be a registered nurse to apply.
Sewer Engineer
Pay: starts at $6,489 per month
Description: This senior engineer will work in the Water Department’s Smart Sewer program overseeing improvement projects for Kansas City’s sanitary sewer system. You must be a registered engineer to apply, and experience working with wastewater systems is preferred.
Traffic Signal Technician
Pay: starts at $27.25 per hour
Description: This senior electronics technician role in the city’s Public Works department is all about maintaining and fixing the city’s traffic lights. Applicants should have five years of experience as an electronics technician, or an Associate’s degree with three years of experience.
Do you have more questions about labor or employment issues in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.