Want to work for Kansas City? These government jobs pay $8,000 a month or more

Looking for work? Kansas City is hiring for a wide variety of roles throughout the municipal government.

Whether you prefer the flexibility of part-time hours or are looking for a comfortable nine-to-five schedule, the city may have a position that works for you. The Star reviewed the city’s 80 open job listings and noted some of the highest-paying positions below.

You can apply for any of these jobs through the city’s online jobs portal. For more information, you can email jobs@kcmo.org or call 816-513-1929.

Pay: starts at $8,140 per month

Description: This supervisory role in the Public Works department involves overseeing major civil engineering projects like roads, bridges, utility upgrades and transportation infrastructure. Applicants must be registered engineers with 10 or more years of civil engineering experience.

Pay: starts at $5,173 per month

Description: This role in the Neighborhood Services Department involves managing a team of building inspectors and investigating code violations and “nuisance” properties. Applicants should have at least four years of experience in city planning, zoning, code enforcement or building inspection.

Pay: starts at $12,389 per month

Description: The Kansas City Fire Department is looking for a new fire chief to oversee its over 1,200 employees. The applicant chosen for this job will be appointed by the City Manager and coordinate with city leaders on fire safety. Applicants must be trained firefighters, and extensive leadership experience and Fire Officer certification is preferred.

Pay: starts at $5,794 per month

Description: This City Hall job involves overseeing the city’s payroll staff and making sure city employees are paid properly and on time. The position requires either a Master’s degree with three years of experience in an accounting related field, or a Bachelor’s degree with five years of experience, including at the Analyst level.

Pay: starts at $28.96 per hour

Description: This part-time job with the Kansas City Health Department involves administering vaccines at 2400 Troost Avenue, alongside occasional duties helping with medical tasks in other departments such as STI testing. You must be a registered nurse to apply.

Pay: starts at $6,489 per month

Description: This senior engineer will work in the Water Department’s Smart Sewer program overseeing improvement projects for Kansas City’s sanitary sewer system. You must be a registered engineer to apply, and experience working with wastewater systems is preferred.

Pay: starts at $27.25 per hour

Description: This senior electronics technician role in the city’s Public Works department is all about maintaining and fixing the city’s traffic lights. Applicants should have five years of experience as an electronics technician, or an Associate’s degree with three years of experience.

