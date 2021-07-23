Want to know what crimes happened near you? The Star-Telegram crime map can help.

Fort Worth police recorded 881 crimes in the city between July 11 and July 17, according to data gathered by the city and compiled by the Star-Telegram.

That compiled data is processed and used to create a crime map showing every recorded crime released by Fort Worth police during that time period.

Thefts were, as in most weeks, the top crime committed at 125. That’s one less than was recorded between July 4 and July 10.

Assault was the second most common at 99 recorded, followed by criminal mischief with 84 in third place.

The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

