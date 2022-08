What's Your Job And How Much Does It Pay?

It made me realize that I have a very limited understanding of what various professions can (and do) pay their employees. I know I have friends in software developing careers making over $100K a year. I know that the average salary for teachers in my home state of North Carolina is $54K . I know I'm making a little under $60K a year living and working in New York City. I know the federal minimum wage hasn't risen since 2009 (though cost of living has), and it remains at $7.25 an hour.