What's Your Job And How Much Does It Pay?

·1 min read

Let's talk about pay transparency real quick. This June, New York State Legislature passed a Senate bill requiring employers to include a salary range and position description for each job they advertise.

To be honest, it shocks me that this isn't standard practice everywhere. But, conversations are shifting, and pay transparency is becoming a much bigger topic. Now, more than ever, people need to be talking about money.

Just recently, a woman went viral on TikTok for sharing a detailed breakdown of how much money she makes a year as a stripper. People were really intrigued by her studious record keeping and her honesty about her financial situation.

It made me realize that I have a very limited understanding of what various professions can (and do) pay their employees. I know I have friends in software developing careers making over $100K a year. I know that the average salary for teachers in my home state of North Carolina is $54K. I know I'm making a little under $60K a year living and working in New York City. I know the federal minimum wage hasn't risen since 2009 (though cost of living has), and it remains at $7.25 an hour.

So, I am genuinely curious what jobs people are working and how much they are making. If you're willing to share, please tell me your job title, a little bit about what you do, and how much you're paid. You can share in the comments, but please feel free to submit anonymously using this form. I will be compiling responses for a BuzzFeed Community post. Thank you.