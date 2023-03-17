Share With Us What Your Occupation Is, Your Salary, And How You Really Feel About The Job

Allrecipes

Give your eggs more texture by using this easy and quick recipe. In this video, learn how to make panko eggs with onion salt. First, melt butter on a pan and pour the panko in. Next, scramble the eggs in a bowl with onion salt, cheese, and milk. Now, add the eggs to the pan with the panko and cook it together. The final result is a delicious and savory scrambled egg dish that is sure to be a breakfast favorite.