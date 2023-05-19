How Much Debt Do You Have, And How Are You Handling It?

Reuters
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India will start withdrawing its highest value currency notes from circulation, the central bank said on Friday, in a move that economists said could boost bank deposits at a time of high credit growth. The withdrawal of 2,000-rupee ($24.5) notes - which the finance ministry's top official, T.V Somanathan, said would not cause disruption "either in normal life or in the economy" - also comes ahead of elections in four large states at the end of the year and a national ballot in spring 2024. Most of India's political parties are believed to hoard cash in high denomination bills to fund election campaign expenses to get around tough spending limits imposed by the Election Commission.