How Much Debt Do You Have, And How Are You Handling It?

Debt. Most of us have it, but we so rarely talk about it. And this silence around debt can leave us feeling ashamed, overwhelmed, confused, and alone. But what would happen if we stopped hiding our debt and started sharing our experiences?

newsflash we're deeply in debt

CBS / Via giphy.com

Like salary transparency helps people know their worth and better understand the job market, debt transparency could help us all feel seen and figure out how to deal with those pesky monthly bills. So, I'm opening up the floor for you to share how much debt you have, what you're doing (or not doing) about it, how it makes you feel, and anything else you want to say about your debt.

Maybe you're in a never-ending student loan situation where you've already paid off $30k against the $20k you borrowed, and yet, you somehow still owe $25k. You get paid about $1,200 a month, and your monthly loan payment is $400. At this point, it feels like the only thing that would get you debt-free is loan forgiveness.

Catherine Lane / Getty Images

Or, perhaps you ran up $15k in credit card debt in your 20s that's still haunting your 30s. You're making more money now, around $4,000 a month, so you're prioritizing debt payoff using the snowball method. It still feels out of control sometimes, but you try to remind yourself that you're taking baby steps and you'll get there eventually.

Steven Puetzer / Getty Images

Or, maybe you have a handful of debts that you simply don't know what to do with. Between your medical bills on payment plans, student loans, and your car payment, you find yourself juggling due dates every month and always feel like you're falling behind. You're making about $2,500 a month, and you don't even know the total of your debt payments because it stresses you out too much to even think about it.

Sean Gladwell / Getty Images