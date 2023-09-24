‘I want to know the truth’: Mother of shooting victim questions motives following additional arrests

This week, police arrested another suspect involved in the shooting that killed Tyceria Alexander six months ago.

Alexander’s mother, Seadora Holmes, said her pain hasn’t changed.

“They really took a good boy, who was on his way to being successful, to becoming a man,” Holmes said. “He wanted things in life; he wanted to be married; he wanted children; he wanted all that, and they took that.”

In March, Alexander was excited about a job opportunity at Wendy’s on 12th Street, but he never made it to his destination.

Gastonia Police say Anthony Dashonn Guin, 20, who was arrested last week, Jontariyon Jackson, 18, and Marqwon Tiger Nixon, 21, who were arrested earlier this year, shot and killed Alexander as he was walking to his interview at Wendy’s.

The family is thankful that one more suspect has been arrested, bringing the total to three, but they still don’t know why their loved one was killed.

“I want to know the truth,” Holmes said. “I want to know why it happened and what you gained out of it because you took a life and didn’t get anything. He didn’t even have a dollar in his pocket when he died.”

Although it’s been six months since the murder, the family is still in pain, and an arrest hasn’t changed that.

“His nieces and nephews were the love of his life, and he didn’t get to enjoy that,” Holmes said. “My babies and grandbabies look at these pictures, and they know he’s gone. They want to know where he’s at. What do you say to a 2-year-old?”

All three suspects are in the Gaston County jail charged with first-degree murder.

