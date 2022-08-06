Want to know where to be a correctional officer? Somerset County has the answer

When a business hires 17 new workers and terminated 20 in the same month, the prognosis is not promising.

If the business is a governmental body and one of the biggest employers in the county, those statistics are even more dire.

County human resources director Jodi Lepley discussed those county jail staffing statistics with the Somerset County Prison Board Tuesday. The Somerset County Jail appears to be one of the most vulnerable county entity for back and forth with hires and terminations, along with Children & Youth Services.

To put the numbers into perspective, there are one full-time and seven part-time correctional officers positions open now, and that number often changes, but rarely less in number. Meanwhile, there were 81 inmates at the jail on Tuesday. That number however is always in flex even on the same day where inmates are released or moved to state correctional institutions or are entered into the jail to serve a sentence, or placed there in lieu of a bond. The daily average for the inmate population at the county facility for July is 97. The highest number of inmates fell in the middle of the month with 107 incarcerated, according to Deputy Warden Brian Pelesky.

So the need for a constant and well-trained staff is critical, according to the county prison board.

"We have a constant churn, as everyone knows around this table," said Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes, who is also chairperson of the county prison board. Joining her on the board are Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary, commissioners Gerald Walker and Colleen Dawson, Sheriff Dustin Weir and Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar.

She called the statistics on the turnover staffing at the jail as "very startling."

"The reality here, is the backyard of the two state facilities. It is just a tough thing for us to do. As soon as we hire we trained a little we lose folks to the state system. It is a challenge that we are trying to resolve in anyway we can," she said.

Four corrections officers were sent to Elizabethtown, which has a corrections academy, for staff trainer program. A two-day gun training class was held in July, Pelesky said.

"One day was classroom on how to use the gun and all of that," Pelesky said. "And we also used a new system that you use a regular gun but it has a laser bullet in its target so for the newer staff that hasn't handled a gun before we did laser training just to get them comfortable with the gun." Eight corrections officers qualified the next day.

"We are looking to do more," he said.

Anyone interested in corrections can contact Lepley or other officials at 814-445-1500, the main county government line.

"Not only for today, but five years from now, our workforce is critical here," Tokar-Ickes said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset County hiring prison guards