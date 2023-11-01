'They want to know why': Families left wondering why Delhi man killed 2 last year

A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy leads Marc Henderson out of Common Pleas Judge Melba Marsh's courtroom after she sentenced Henderson to 28 to 33 years in prison on Tuesday.

Standing in front of a judge Tuesday, Marc Henderson said he couldn’t explain why he fatally shot two men within a half hour in two locations last year.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Melba Marsh’s courtroom was packed with family and friends of the two victims, 27-year-old Richard "Ricky" Kelsay and 47-year-old David Francy.

Marsh pressed Henderson to explain why he drove to each of the men’s homes the early morning of March 6, 2022, and shot them with an AR-15-style rifle. Kelsay suffered a gunshot wound to his head. Francy was shot in the face.

Marsh said the families were in her courtroom “to hear one thing – they want to know why.”

Henderson, who is 25, said he has thought about his reasons but was unable to say anything.

“I cannot,” he told Marsh.

Henderson pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in killings that prosecutors have described as targeted and preplanned. As part of the plea agreement, Henderson agreed to a 28-year prison sentence. That sentence could increase by up to five and a half years, depending on his conduct in prison.

Henderson had faced up to life in prison on murder charges.

Family: Motive was revenge

One of Henderson’s attorneys, Timothy Bicknell, said in court that Henderson has “mental health issues” and that Henderson simply “does not have an answer” for why he killed both men.

Kelsay’s family said they believe the killings were revenge for an incident that happened at a bar a few months before.

Kelsay’s mother, Barbara, said Henderson had attacked Francy – who had multiple sclerosis and was on oxygen – and that Kelsay stepped in and stopped it.

She said the dispute surrounded the fact that Francy allowed Henderson’s girlfriend to stay at his place because, she said, Henderson had been abusive.

Shooter called 911 afterward

Kelsay was the first to be shot. It happened at about 4 a.m. outside his home in Green Township. About 15 minutes later, Henderson went to Francy’s Northside apartment.

Henderson had texted Francy, according to Francy’s brother, saying he needed a place to stay.

“You’re welcome to come over,” Francy responded, according to his brother. “Drive safely.”

When Henderson arrived at Francy’s apartment building, he texted, “I’m here.”

According to prosecutors, Francy let Henderson into the building. Then Henderson pulled out the rifle and shot him multiple times.

Henderson then returned to his home in Delhi Township and called 911, saying he was possibly overdosing. When police found him, according to prosecutors, he was wearing a bulletproof vest, and ammunition was in plain view.

Not 'a just punishment'

In an interview after the hearing, Barbara Kelsay said prosecutors told her that 28 years was the longest prison term they could negotiate.

That sentence, she said, “is in no way a just punishment” for taking two lives.

She and other family members said they wanted more input into how the case was resolved. In September, she said the families were called to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office and told that Henderson would be offered a plea deal.

“We didn’t have any choice in the matter,” she said.

A prosecutor's office spokeswoman declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Delhi man admits killing 2 last year with assault rifle