Want to learn American Sign Language? This Oklahoma school is offering free classes

A TikTok video about the Oklahoma School for the Deaf has gone viral.

Jeremiah Kim, or @jmiah.kim on the app, posted a 5-second video about the school’s free American Sign Language courses. The video had more than 300,000 likes as of early Sunday.

The video also garnered more than 2,300 comments.

Several commenters said they wanted to learn ASL and thanked Kim for the post.

Located in Sulphur, the Oklahoma School for the Deaf is offering ASL 1 and ASL II classes for free on its website.

The 8-week classes are pre-recorded and self-paced. The classes are non-credit level and do not count toward professional development hours or continuing education units.

To sign up for the classes, visit www.osd.k12.ok.us. Navigate to the “Outreach” tab and scroll down to “Classes.”

The classes are made free by the OSD Foundation.

Those who would like to donate to the foundation may do so by clicking a button at the top of the class signup page.

Checks and money orders may be mailed to OSD Foundation, 1100 E. Oklahoma Ave. Sulphur, OK 73086.

Oklahoma School for the Deaf cheerleaders sign the National Anthem before playing the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf on Sept. 14, 2023 in Sulphur, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Here is how to sign up for free ASL classes at Oklahoma school