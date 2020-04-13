Want to Learn How to Use Blockchain While in COVID-19 Lockdown?

SIMBA Chain Has Free Training and a Freemium for Newbies

SOUTH BEND, Ind., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four weeks into the mandatory COVID-19 lockdown and two things are remarkably clear. The novelty of working in one's pajamas, Zoom meetings, and kids constantly underfoot has lost its glow and neither binging Netflix nor comfort foods are sustainable activities.

Blockchain innovator SIMBA Chain has the solution for coronavirus-induced turpitude: a new training website for those who want to learn how to build and deploy decentralized applications (dapps) using the company's freemium low-code blockchain platform. Dapps, underpinned by smart contracts, are the backbone of blockchain solutions used to solve a growing array of business and government needs where information immutability, track-ability and accessibility are critical.

Joel Neidig, CEO and co-founder of SIMBA Chain, made the decision to offer complimentary blockchain training on the freemium low-code platform to help people up-skill while working from home or furloughed.

"America's economy has been broadsided by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a quarter of our workforce sitting on the sidelines wondering what their next move should be. It's not just service industry workers who are without work; freelance developers and consultants have also been displaced," says Neidig. "Once we get through this temporary economic lockdown, the demand for skills in technology like blockchain will be greater than before. So we're making training available to all."

SIMBA Chain is initially offering three micro-learning sessions suitable for users of any skill level on demand via the company's training portal:

Building Your First Smart Dapp – available now

Dapps Made Simple – available soon

Ethereum Smart Contracts – available soon

The micro-learning sessions were designed and are taught by SIMBA Chain Blockchain Master Trainer Tommy Cooksey, who is also an AWS Authorized Instructor at Tech Data. The online sessions combine video and text and are self-paced. Online learners can expect each session to take 30 to 45 minutes to complete.

SIMBA Chain's online learners will walk away from the free training with a solid understanding of and ability to develop and launch blockchain dapps using SIMBA Chain's Smart Contract as a Service platform (SCaaS). Higher-order functionality concepts such as off chaining, data stores, and deploying a RESTful-based API will also be introduced. The company may offer more advanced training based on demand.

Says Neidig, "As the world comes out of the global pandemic, blockchain technology will be one of the cornerstones of the continuing digital transformation, creating new categories of knowledge workers and empowered analyst consultants. We encourage everyone, regardless of current skillset, industry or age, to take advantage of our free training."

About SIMBA Chain, Inc.

SIMBA Chain was established in 2017 as the result of a grant awarded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to the University of Notre Dame Center for Research Computing and ITAMCO to develop a secure, unhackable messaging and transaction platform for the U.S. military. SIMBA Chain's cloud-based, smart contract-as-a-service (SCaaS) platform enables users, developers, government, and enterprises to quickly develop and deploy blockchain dapps for iOS, Android and the web. SIMBA Chain is the recipient of TechPoint's 2019 Mira Award for New Product of the Year and 1st Source Bank's 2019 Commercialization Award. The platform supports Ethereum, Quorum, rsk and Stellar, and we will be adding more blockchain protocols to our cutting-edge platform.

