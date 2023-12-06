Want to learn about the British Empire? Take a sip from your teacup

From nobs to navvies, tea is a therapeutic necessity for British palates. How you take your humble cuppa says much about you. Me? White no sugar please, and don’t just show the bag to the water. Give it a proper dunk-and-squeeze in the mug, which should be neither a large thimble nor a small tureen though either is preferable to a prissy cup and saucer. Milk slopped in after but not the whole udder thanks. Oh, and baristas who seem to think tea can brew in milk-cooled water, for the umpteenth time no it can’t.

So there’s already a lot to ponder before Sathnam Sanghera gets going in Empire of Tea (Radio 4). Sanghera is a Wolverhampton Punjabi and a historian of the British Empire and thus brings his own knowledge to the table. But he began at a point in history when the Empire wasn’t even a twinkle in England’s eye. In Kew Gardens he sniffed various lumpy samples which illustrated the plant’s exotic origins.

One Chinese brew was called Old Man’s Eyebrows. It’s a wonder the stuff ever caught on. Tea, we learned, seeped in slowly as a treat for higher-ups of 18th-century society who could afford its exorbitant price. Then came a brief history of the teapot as illustrated by the collection at the Horniman Museum (founded, incidentally, by the son of a tea tycoon).

It would have been nice if someone had quoted Pope’s The Rape of the Lock, where tea enjoys a mock-heroic cameo. “Here thou, great Anna! whom three realms obey/Dost sometimes counsel take – and sometimes tea.” (To get the rhyme, tea is pronounced in French.) Those realms include North America and India and later in the series Sanghera embroils both. Tea had a geopolitical role to play in the Bengal Famine and, as it says on the tin, the Boston Tea Party.

Common to each was the East India Company, the prototype multinational which the historian William Dalrymple likened to modern narco operators. Before anyone accuses him of contemporary wokeness, judging the past by today’s morality, many Brits were furious at the time. “Tea is a cursed trash,” fulminated one vexed American – though what do they know about our national brew? This blend of history and botany is a densely prepped infusion, but full of surprising flavours. And we haven’t even got to the opium wars, which are really the tea wars.

Doctor, Doctor explores the daily realities of life in the NHS - iStockphoto

From one beloved symbol of nationhood to another: the NHS. This was the patient on the table as Philip Hammond returned for a new series of Doctor, Doctor (Radio 4). His interviewee was Professor Clare Gerada, one of those turbo-charged medical professionals whose hyperactive over-achieving makes you slightly wonder what you’ve been doing with yourself. Gerada, for those who don’t know of her, is an inner-city GP who has specialised in weaning drug addicts off needles. After 34 years in what she called “the swampy lowlands” of general practice she’s had a quarter of a million patient consultations. That’s not counting the house calls she attended as an eight-year-old with her father, a doctor based in postwar Peterborough who would take his medicine-mad daughter along in the car. “If I was really lucky I was allowed over the threshold,” she recalled.

Hammond missed a trick not asking what the patients must have thought. These conversations about medical care need to be specialist enough so that you feel you’re eavesdropping on experts, but accessible enough that you know what they’re on about. With his background in stand-up comedy, Hammond is the ideal conduit, and he’s adept at brightening the mood with morbid wit. Take the medical student’s standard introduction to the human body via the dissecting table. “Did it strike you as odd,” he asked, “that the first person you meet is a dead one?”

There was much talk of kindness as a vital remedy in the doctor’s medicine chest. “It’s very hard to get the dose wrong,” a wise doctor once told Hammond. In Gerada, stocks never seem to run low. She calls her practice her parish. If that sounds a little sanctimonious, who cares? She was keen to insist that things have greatly improved for doctors and patients. There’s much less sexism and groping, and the big London teaching hospitals no longer recruit students because they play rugby.

There could have been more on the tricky business of getting a GP appointment. “Even I’m embarrassed meeting patients who say they can’t get through,” said Gerada. Her prescription for effecting major change is for health secretaries not to treat the NHS as the National Hospital Service, but to put money into general practice and consult GPs. If they can get to see one.

